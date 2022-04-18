Watch the best plays from former Liberty QB and NFL prospect Malik Willis ahead of the NFL draft. (2:07)

Each year, as the NFL draft creeps closer and I finalize my rankings, I like to unveil my list of favorite prospects at every position for the class. It has become an annual tradition, highlighting one player from quarterback through safety whom I like more than most.

This is not a list of the best overall prospects in the 2022 class nor is it a list of the guys I consider the best at each position. These are the prospects whom I've:

Often rated higher than other evaluators within the draft media or than team evaluators with whom I discuss prospects, or ...

Ranked higher in close debates within position groups, or ...

Watched and rewatched on tape, just because I like the way they play the game.

This class is so interesting because we're less than two weeks out from the start of Round 1 (April 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC), and we still don't really know where the quarterbacks will go. That makes every scenario still possible. Let's start with my favorite signal-caller in this class, and I'll include projections on the round in which each prospect is likely to be drafted. I'll also give a few fun nuggets and stats for all 12 prospects: