With one of the most interesting -- and potentially chaotic -- NFL drafts starting in a week, there are still so many unanswered questions ahead of Round 1. Which teams will take quarterbacks? Which teams could trade back to pick up more capital? And which teams could trade up to get their guy? There are a record eight teams with multiple first-round picks heading into the draft, which puts many scenarios on the table.

That's why we called in ESPN NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay to help make sense of everything. We gathered questions from readers via Twitter, then asked them to answer them. The questions range from the specific (What round would you select Carson Strong?) to the broad (Which surprise prospect could fall out of Round 1?), but Kiper and McShay took a crack at them anyway.

They alternated questions below, diving into the deepest positions in the class, the potential steals on Day 3 and more. Check out SportsCenter Special: You've Got Mel and Todd at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday on ESPN2 and ESPN+ to see them answer more questions from NFL draft fans. (Questions have been edited for clarity.)

Who's the best player who can't quite scratch the Big Board? (via @JsSauers)