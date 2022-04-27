LAS VEGAS -- We know nothing. That's the best place to begin analyzing how this 2022 NFL draft will unfold. The only place to start is with humility and respect.

The experts who spend countless hours drafting mocks are embracing the reality that they'll be mocked even more this year. That's not an indictment on their work, but a submission to the reality of the proceedings as they are about to unfold.

The executives who spend endless meetings analyzing scenarios that could unfold in front of them to be ready for every scenario are just as perplexed. With no consensus pick at No. 1, no quarterback projected in the top five -- and maybe not until No. 20? -- there's a void of certainty in an event that's usually predictably uncertain.

So that leaves us waiting and wondering about the least predictable of the NFL drafts in the last generation. Here are the key variables that will determine how this draft will fall into place.

What will the top three look like?

Perhaps the biggest certainty is that the talent void at the top of the draft has left the top three picks unattractive for trades. One executive told ESPN that the first 10 players selected in last year's NFL draft likely would have gone No. 1 this year

That means the No. 1 and No. 2 picks are likely to be defensive ends -- Georgia's Travon Walker and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson. As colleague Matt Miller pointed out in his latest mock, Walker could give GM Trent Baalke flashbacks to the talent of former 49er Aldon Smith.