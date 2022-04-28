The 2022 NFL draft is here. Months of evaluating prospects, talking to team personnel, stacking my board and everything else that goes into draft prep concludes with one final mock draft ahead of Thursday night's Round 1.

Remember, these predictions are based on what I think a team will do, rather than what I think it should do. And that's no simple task this year. There will be plenty of surprises in the opening 32 selections, and the intrigue begins right at No. 1 with the Jaguars. Jacksonville, and the teams that follow, will have options, though. This class is stacked with high-caliber players who should slide right into starting spots and make an impact.

But where will those talented prospects end up in the draft? How will the eight teams currently set to have multiple first-round selections approach the board? Who will land a quarterback? And will we see a run on wide receivers in a deep class? Here is my final projection of the opening 32 picks. Catch all the action Thursday night, starting at 8 ET on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App, and follow along live with our NFL Draftcast.

