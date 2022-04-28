Check out Chris Olave's best moments in college that make him a top prospect in the 2022 NFL draft. (1:27)

Welcome to NFL draft day, the best day of the year. Who's ready for one more mock draft? Round 1 of the 2022 draft begins Thursday night (coverage starts at 7 ET on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN app), and if you thought last year's class was intriguing, you're in for a treat.

We still don't know for sure who the No. 1 pick will be -- though we have a pretty good idea -- and there are big questions about where the quarterbacks will go in the first round. Expect some chaos on Day 1, and maybe even a bunch more trades.