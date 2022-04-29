Things certainly got interesting in a hurry on Thursday night during Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft. We saw five defenders off the board to kick off the draft, starting with Georgia's Travon Walker to the Jaguars. Then came a run on offensive tackles, followed by a run on wide receivers. And we waited until pick No. 20 for the first -- and only -- quarterback, with the Steelers taking Pitt's Kenny Pickett. But the story of Day 1 was probably the trades, trades and more trades -- including a few for big-name NFL receivers. In all, there were nine trades in on Thursday night.

Some teams aced their picks and their moves up or down the board. A bunch of teams with multiple picks improved their rosters. But as always, there were some confusing selections too. Who had the Patriots taking Chattanooga's Cole Strange?

So as the dust settles on an exciting opening night, let's take a look at the biggest lingering questions from the first 32 picks of the draft and make some sense of what happened, including how teams with multiple first-round selections fared, which trades stand out and how the quarterbacks fit with their new teams. We also will take a quick look ahead to Rounds 2 and 3, which get underway Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN App). Here's our snap reaction to Day 1.

Who was the best pick of the night?