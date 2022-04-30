Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft brought some drama with the quarterbacks, as none went in Round 2 and three went in Round 3. I was extremely surprised that Malik Willis lasted all the way to Tennessee at No. 86, but I love where he landed. Desmond Ridder (Atlanta, No. 74) and Matt Corral (Corral, No. 94) also slid down the board further than expected. So what happened? It's clear that teams really weren't in love with this class. I'm a fan of Willis -- he's the most talented signal-caller in the group -- but he needs some time to develop.

The other big storyline of Day 2 was Nakobe Dean's fall to the Eagles in Round 3 (No. 84), but that wasn't because of his on-field performance. Teams had flagged his medical reports, so there's some concern about his ability to play in 2022. As with Willis, I love Dean's game, and he will patrol the middle of Philly's defense for years to come.

Let's roll through the picks I liked and didn't love from the second and third round, just as I did for the first round. These are based on my rankings and how I have prospects graded. I'll point out the teams that got the best value and the teams that reached. Check back in bright and early on Saturday as we'll be back for Rounds 4-7 (noon ET on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App). And come back late Saturday night for my post-draft grades for all 32 teams.

Winners and my favorite picks from Rounds 2 and 3

The picks: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State (No. 38); Troy Andersen, LB, Montana (No. 58); Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (No. 74); DeAngelo Malone, OLB, Western Kentucky (No. 82)