The 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books. After three days and 262 selections, there is plenty to talk about, including which teams had the best (and worst) classes, which rookies will make the biggest impact in Year 1 and which prospects could outplay their draft positions.

NFL draft analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller run through their choices for those categories, while also giving their favorite picks in the class, choosing the players guaranteed to be future stars and the best value picks in each of the seven rounds.

How do they feel about the Jets' three-pick first round and the Patriots' interesting draft? And what are their thoughts on linebacker Nakobe Dean and quarterback Malik Willis sliding to the third round? Find out below. Plus, they'll make early predictions for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year and project which quarterbacks from this class will be starting by midseason.

Reid and Miller evaluate 20 different categories for this draft:

Jump to a superlative:

Favorite trade

Guaranteed future star

Least favorite class

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Best value picks by round

What were your favorite picks of the entire draft?