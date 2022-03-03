Mel Kiper Jr. says Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder is the quarterback with the most to prove at the NFL scouting combine. (1:39)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The on-field workouts begin Thursday at the NFL combine inside Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

NFL Network will carry live coverage of on-field drills each night starting at 4 p.m. ET. ESPN's NFL Live will originate from Indianapolis with 4 p.m. ET shows on Thursday and Friday as well as a 2 p.m. ET Saturday show on ABC.

The combine in Indianapolis is a prelude to the NFL draft in Las Vegas, April 28-30.

Here's a closer look at what you need to know for Thursday:

The workouts, 4-11 p.m. ET (NFL Network): Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will go through a variety of testing, including bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, as well as shuttle and position drills.

And ...: The offensive linemen and running backs will go through some of their medical exams Thursday before they go through their on-field workouts Friday. The defensive backs and kickers will also arrive in Indianapolis Thursday for the first of their four-day cycle at the event.

The record holders: Throughout the combine's history, the wide receivers have often recorded the fastest 40 times. No records are expected to fall this year, but University of Washington wide receiver John Ross, who had 11 receptions for the New York Giants this past season, ran a 4.22 40-yard dash at the 2017 combine.

At the top of the board: Liberty quarterback Malik Willis said Wednesday he isn't going to run the 40 or do the other physical testing, but he will throw Thursday. Mississippi's Matt Corral, who suffered a right ankle injury in the Jan. 2 Sugar Bowl, will not work out, and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett said he planned on doing everything.

Who can help themselves: The quarterbacks who are not currently considered among the top three -- Pickett, Willis and Corral -- will have a chance to showcase their skills. Players such as Nevada's Carson Strong, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe are among those who can add a little to their résumés with a quality showing. Strong, who worked without a knee brace at the Senior Bowl, said he hopes to continue to show his past knee troubles will not be an issue.

Pickett, who spent plenty of time Wednesday answering questions about his hand size -- he declined to be measured at the Senior Bowl and will be measured just before the workout Thursday -- will be the only of the top three quarterbacks to do all of the drills.

Don't miss: He certainly doesn't need help rising on most team's draft boards, but Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, who averaged more than 16 yards per catch in all three of his seasons with the Razorbacks, said Wednesday he plans on doing all of the drills Thursday. Burks also said he hopes to model his game after San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, so it's safe to say the league's personnel evaluators will enjoy Burks' combination of size, speed and strength in another deep group of receivers.

And because Willis will throw, he is the most likely candidate to uncork the meme-worthy heave of the night.

