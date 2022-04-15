        <
          NFL draft 2022: Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller draft dueling 10-player superteams of the best prospects

          Could Georgia's Cine be this year's biggest sleeper pick? (0:59)

          Jordan Reid lists Georgia safety Lewis Cine as his favorite under-the-radar player. (0:59)

          3:00 PM ET
          • Multiple Contributors

          Four NFL draft analysts, 10 rounds, 40 total picks: Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller went head-to-head-to-head-to-head to draft their own superteams of the best 2022 prospects. For the full draft -- and the accompanying debates -- as it happened, check out the newest edition of First Draft.

          The rules? Kiper, McShay, Reid and Miller snake-drafted through 10 rounds of picks to fill out starting lineups, with each roster having specific required positions: one quarterback, one running back, one wide receiver or tight end, one offensive tackle, one interior offensive lineman, three front seven defenders, one cornerback and one safety. They were allowed to draft positions in any order, and they designed their units around whatever scheme they wanted to run on each side of the ball. Versatility was a must. The exercise gives us a good idea of positional value, how the analysts stack their personal boards and which prospects should prove most impactful at the next level.

          Which team has the edge at quarterback, wide receiver, pass-rusher and cornerback? Let's start at the top and go pick by pick, but you can jump to the final rosters. And yes ... you will have an opportunity at the bottom to pick the winner of our ultimate NFL draft fantasy league.

          The picks

          The draft order was randomized, with Kiper landing the first pick. But because it is a snake format, Miller has back-to-back selections at Nos. 4 and 5, and Kiper doesn't pick again after No. 1 until No. 8. No trades were allowed.

          1. Kiper: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
          2. McShay: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
          3. Reid: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
          4. Miller: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

          5. Miller: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
          6. Reid: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
          7. McShay: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
          8. Kiper: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

          9. Kiper: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
          10. McShay: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
          11. Reid: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
          12. Miller: Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

          13. Miller: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
          14. Reid: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
          15. McShay: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
          16. Kiper: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

          17. Kiper: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
          18. McShay: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
          19. Reid: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
          20. Miller: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

          21. Miller: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
          22. Reid: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
          23. McShay: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
          24. Kiper: Drake London, WR, USC

          25. Kiper: David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan
          26. McShay: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
          27. Reid: Travis Jones, DT, UConn
          28. Miller: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

          29. Miller: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
          30. Reid: Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah
          31. McShay: Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia
          32. Kiper: Zion Johnson, G/C, Boston College

          33. Kiper: Jaquan Brisker, S, Baylor
          34. McShay: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
          35. Reid: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
          36. Miller: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

          37. Miller: James Cook, RB, Georgia
          38. Reid: Tyler Smith, OT/G, UTSA
          39. McShay: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
          40. Kiper: Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia

          Kiper's team

          QB: Kenny Pickett
          RB: Breece Hall
          WR/TE: Drake London
          OT: Trevor Penning
          G/C: Zion Johnson
          DL/LB: Aidan Hutchinson
          DL/LB: David Ojabo
          DL/LB: Quay Walker
          CB: Derek Stingley Jr.
          S: Jaquan Brisker

          McShay's team

          QB: Desmond Ridder
          RB: Kenneth Walker III
          WR/TE: Garrett Wilson
          OT: Ikem Ekwonu
          G/C: Kenyon Green
          DL/LB: Devonte Wyatt
          DL/LB: Nakobe Dean
          DL/LB: George Karlaftis
          CB: Ahmad Gardner
          S: Kyle Hamilton

          Reid's team

          QB: Malik Willis
          RB: Isaiah Spiller
          WR/TE: Chris Olave
          OT: Charles Cross
          G/C: Tyler Smith
          DL/LB: Kayvon Thibodeaux
          DL/LB: Travis Jones
          DL/LB: Devin Lloyd
          CB: Trent McDuffie
          S: Lewis Cine

          Miller's team

          QB: Matt Corral
          RB: James Cook
          WR/TE: Jameson Williams
          OT: Evan Neal
          G/C: Tyler Linderbaum
          DL/LB: Travon Walker
          DL/LB: Jermaine Johnson II
          DL/LB: Jordan Davis
          CB: Andrew Booth Jr.
          S: Daxton Hill

