Four NFL draft analysts, 10 rounds, 40 total picks: Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller went head-to-head-to-head-to-head to draft their own superteams of the best 2022 prospects. For the full draft -- and the accompanying debates -- as it happened, check out the newest edition of First Draft.

The rules? Kiper, McShay, Reid and Miller snake-drafted through 10 rounds of picks to fill out starting lineups, with each roster having specific required positions: one quarterback, one running back, one wide receiver or tight end, one offensive tackle, one interior offensive lineman, three front seven defenders, one cornerback and one safety. They were allowed to draft positions in any order, and they designed their units around whatever scheme they wanted to run on each side of the ball. Versatility was a must. The exercise gives us a good idea of positional value, how the analysts stack their personal boards and which prospects should prove most impactful at the next level.

Which team has the edge at quarterback, wide receiver, pass-rusher and cornerback? Let's start at the top and go pick by pick, but you can jump to the final rosters. And yes ... you will have an opportunity at the bottom to pick the winner of our ultimate NFL draft fantasy league.

Watch the superteams draft

See all 40 picks of the draft in order

Rosters: Kiper | McShay | Reid | Miller

Vote on which analyst's team is best

The picks

The draft order was randomized, with Kiper landing the first pick. But because it is a snake format, Miller has back-to-back selections at Nos. 4 and 5, and Kiper doesn't pick again after No. 1 until No. 8. No trades were allowed.

1. Kiper: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

2. McShay: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

3. Reid: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

4. Miller: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

5. Miller: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

6. Reid: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

7. McShay: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

8. Kiper: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

9. Kiper: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

10. McShay: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

11. Reid: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

12. Miller: Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

13. Miller: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

14. Reid: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

15. McShay: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

16. Kiper: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

17. Kiper: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

18. McShay: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

19. Reid: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

20. Miller: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

21. Miller: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

22. Reid: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

23. McShay: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

24. Kiper: Drake London, WR, USC

25. Kiper: David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan

26. McShay: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

27. Reid: Travis Jones, DT, UConn

28. Miller: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

29. Miller: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

30. Reid: Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah

31. McShay: Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia

32. Kiper: Zion Johnson, G/C, Boston College

33. Kiper: Jaquan Brisker, S, Baylor

34. McShay: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

35. Reid: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

36. Miller: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

37. Miller: James Cook, RB, Georgia

38. Reid: Tyler Smith, OT/G, UTSA

39. McShay: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

40. Kiper: Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia

Kiper's team

QB: Kenny Pickett

RB: Breece Hall

WR/TE: Drake London

OT: Trevor Penning

G/C: Zion Johnson

DL/LB: Aidan Hutchinson

DL/LB: David Ojabo

DL/LB: Quay Walker

CB: Derek Stingley Jr.

S: Jaquan Brisker

McShay's team

QB: Desmond Ridder

RB: Kenneth Walker III

WR/TE: Garrett Wilson

OT: Ikem Ekwonu

G/C: Kenyon Green

DL/LB: Devonte Wyatt

DL/LB: Nakobe Dean

DL/LB: George Karlaftis

CB: Ahmad Gardner

S: Kyle Hamilton

Reid's team

QB: Malik Willis

RB: Isaiah Spiller

WR/TE: Chris Olave

OT: Charles Cross

G/C: Tyler Smith

DL/LB: Kayvon Thibodeaux

DL/LB: Travis Jones

DL/LB: Devin Lloyd

CB: Trent McDuffie

S: Lewis Cine

Miller's team

QB: Matt Corral

RB: James Cook

WR/TE: Jameson Williams

OT: Evan Neal

G/C: Tyler Linderbaum

DL/LB: Travon Walker

DL/LB: Jermaine Johnson II

DL/LB: Jordan Davis

CB: Andrew Booth Jr.

S: Daxton Hill

Vote on the best roster