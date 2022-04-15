Four NFL draft analysts, 10 rounds, 40 total picks: Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller went head-to-head-to-head-to-head to draft their own superteams of the best 2022 prospects. For the full draft -- and the accompanying debates -- as it happened, check out the newest edition of First Draft.
The rules? Kiper, McShay, Reid and Miller snake-drafted through 10 rounds of picks to fill out starting lineups, with each roster having specific required positions: one quarterback, one running back, one wide receiver or tight end, one offensive tackle, one interior offensive lineman, three front seven defenders, one cornerback and one safety. They were allowed to draft positions in any order, and they designed their units around whatever scheme they wanted to run on each side of the ball. Versatility was a must. The exercise gives us a good idea of positional value, how the analysts stack their personal boards and which prospects should prove most impactful at the next level.
Which team has the edge at quarterback, wide receiver, pass-rusher and cornerback? Let's start at the top and go pick by pick, but you can jump to the final rosters. And yes ... you will have an opportunity at the bottom to pick the winner of our ultimate NFL draft fantasy league.
The picks
The draft order was randomized, with Kiper landing the first pick. But because it is a snake format, Miller has back-to-back selections at Nos. 4 and 5, and Kiper doesn't pick again after No. 1 until No. 8. No trades were allowed.
1. Kiper: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
2. McShay: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
3. Reid: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
4. Miller: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
5. Miller: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
6. Reid: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
7. McShay: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
8. Kiper: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
9. Kiper: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
10. McShay: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
11. Reid: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
12. Miller: Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
13. Miller: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
14. Reid: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
15. McShay: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
16. Kiper: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
17. Kiper: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
18. McShay: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
19. Reid: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
20. Miller: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
21. Miller: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
22. Reid: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
23. McShay: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
24. Kiper: Drake London, WR, USC
25. Kiper: David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan
26. McShay: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
27. Reid: Travis Jones, DT, UConn
28. Miller: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
29. Miller: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
30. Reid: Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah
31. McShay: Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia
32. Kiper: Zion Johnson, G/C, Boston College
33. Kiper: Jaquan Brisker, S, Baylor
34. McShay: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
35. Reid: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
36. Miller: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
37. Miller: James Cook, RB, Georgia
38. Reid: Tyler Smith, OT/G, UTSA
39. McShay: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
40. Kiper: Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia
Kiper's team
QB: Kenny Pickett
RB: Breece Hall
WR/TE: Drake London
OT: Trevor Penning
G/C: Zion Johnson
DL/LB: Aidan Hutchinson
DL/LB: David Ojabo
DL/LB: Quay Walker
CB: Derek Stingley Jr.
S: Jaquan Brisker
McShay's team
QB: Desmond Ridder
RB: Kenneth Walker III
WR/TE: Garrett Wilson
OT: Ikem Ekwonu
G/C: Kenyon Green
DL/LB: Devonte Wyatt
DL/LB: Nakobe Dean
DL/LB: George Karlaftis
CB: Ahmad Gardner
S: Kyle Hamilton
Reid's team
QB: Malik Willis
RB: Isaiah Spiller
WR/TE: Chris Olave
OT: Charles Cross
G/C: Tyler Smith
DL/LB: Kayvon Thibodeaux
DL/LB: Travis Jones
DL/LB: Devin Lloyd
CB: Trent McDuffie
S: Lewis Cine
Miller's team
QB: Matt Corral
RB: James Cook
WR/TE: Jameson Williams
OT: Evan Neal
G/C: Tyler Linderbaum
DL/LB: Travon Walker
DL/LB: Jermaine Johnson II
DL/LB: Jordan Davis
CB: Andrew Booth Jr.
S: Daxton Hill