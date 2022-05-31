After a couple of weeks of rest following the 2022 NFL draft, it's time to look way ahead to next year's loaded class with my early 2023 rankings. Consider this is a first attempt at stacking my Big Board -- the top 25 prospects overall in the class -- and ranking the top guys at every position, starting with the quarterbacks and working our way down to the kickers and punters.

You've probably already read Todd McShay's debut 2023 mock draft, so you should know it's extremely early to try to project what's going to happen this season that could shake up next year's draft. But this is what we do, of course, and this class already looks far superior at the quarterback position. Alabama's Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will have a few signal-callers breathing down his neck at the top of the board. This is also a really strong class along the defensive line -- again -- and at wide receiver.

Two caveats before I unveil my 2023 Big Board and position rankings, same as usual at this time of the year:

It's early, and I'm going to be wrong about a few prospects. Just look at Spencer Rattler last May. I'm not writing detailed scouting reports yet because I still have a lot of work to do on these prospects, many of whom have started only one season. On some of these guys, I'm projecting what they could do this season, which means they have a high ceiling but still need to reach it on the field.

Heights and weights are based on what we have from schools; we don't get official numbers until the combine next March.

Let's get right into it: