Need a quarterback? Look no further than the 2023 NFL draft class.

After we saw just one first-round passer -- and no other QBs taken before pick No. 74 -- in 2022, next year's class promises to have more talent at the position. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young are already being discussed as the potential No. 1 overall pick, and at least three other quarterbacks have Round 1 upside. Numerous others could make a big jump during the 2022 season and emerge as Day 1 or 2 candidates. We're more than 10 months out, and a lot can change. But there is a ton of talent with this group of passers.

So who are the top names to know for 2023? Where do the best quarterbacks stand out, and where do they still need to improve? And who are the best of the rest -- passers to keep an eye on over the coming months and the course of the upcoming college football season? We took a closer look at 20 passers who could be in the draft discussion next spring, including an in-depth breakdown of how the top five stack up. Plus, we answered big quarterback questions, from who will go No. 1 to which teams might be targeting a signal-caller in April.

The top five to know

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State