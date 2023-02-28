Welcome to NFL combine -- and new mock draft -- week, which means I need to update my rankings for the 2023 NFL draft. There were a few movers off the Senior Bowl in early February, but this week is when I'll really start to solidify my board. That's because we'll get official measurements and numbers from athletic testing, and we'll also hear more about private interviews with prospects by coaches and front-office executives. Those are extremely important.

Below are updated rankings of the top 25 prospects in this class, along with the top 10 prospects at every position. This is not a mock draft -- these are my personal rankings, not where I'd slot each prospect in Round 1. You can also check out the combined 2023 rankings of my fellow analysts Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller.

These aren't detailed scouting reports, as we still need to get actual heights and weights -- what we have now is based on information from each school -- and official testing numbers at the combine in Indianapolis.

Let's get into it (rankings updated Feb. 28):