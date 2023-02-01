The 2023 NFL draft's all-star events are underway, and many top prospects from the class headed out to Las Vegas for the East-West Shrine Bowl. Scouts from all 32 teams were in attendance at UNLV's Fertitta Football Complex to evaluate prospects from around the country. The coaching staffs from the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots were responsible for this year's 130 players, as practices took place from Saturday until Tuesday. The game is scheduled to be played at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium.

Throughout the week, several prospects helped their draft stock for 2023. Here are 10 players who consistently caught my eye, with a projected range of where they could be picked and why they stood out.

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College