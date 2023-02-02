Senior Bowl week continued Thursday with the final day of padded practices. The Senior Bowl is an invite-only showcase of the top upperclassman NFL draft prospects in the country, with more than 100 players split into two teams. The game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Several early-round candidates for the 2023 draft had strong weeks at practice, and a few midrounders are moving up boards because of their work in one-on-one drills and team periods. Which prospects performed well Thursday? Which under-the-radar players impressed teams? Our NFL draft experts break it all down with standouts, sleepers, risers and buzz from Mobile, Alabama.

Thursday's best quarterback performance