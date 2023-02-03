Many top 2023 NFL draft prospects and potential risers stood out during three days of Senior Bowl practices this week, and a few of our reporters and analysts were on hand in Mobile, Alabama, to see the action. In addition to a close-up look at some of the top upperclassmen entering the draft, however, they also had the chance to talk to people from around the NFL and college football. Every NFL team had representatives in attendance, including coaches, front-office executives and scouts, and many college coaches were in town for the event, as well. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy noted that a record 1,100 total credentials were granted to media for the week of practices and the game on Saturday.

So what was the buzz around the University of South Alabama's facilities? NFL draft analyst Todd McShay, NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler and college football reporter Pete Thamel break down what they heard and saw at the Senior Bowl, including nuggets on top prospects, teams to watch and more from execs, coaches and scouts around the football world. Let's get into all of it. (And don't miss the Senior Bowl game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.)

Jump to:

Bears at No. 1 | Rodgers' next move

Jackson's status | Top midtier QBs

Biggest risers at Senior Bowl

What will Chicago do with the No. 1 pick?