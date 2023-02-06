The Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl are in the rearview mirror, so it seems like a good time to reset Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2023 NFL draft. I saw a handful of risers firsthand last week in Mobile, Alabama, during three days of practice sessions, and 15 attendees make my two-round mock draft below. (Wideout Zay Flowers, who attended the Shrine Bowl, also made my top 63.)

Now, this is still a very early projection. We have the scouting combine in a month, along with pro day workouts and team interviews still ahead for prospects. A lot will change. The full draft order isn't even set yet, since we are waiting on the outcome of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to determine the final two spots in each round. (ESPN's Football Power Index currently projects Philadelphia to win and pick last in Round 1.) Remember, there are only 31 first-round picks after the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their selection for tampering violations, which means there are only 63 selections in the opening two rounds.

All that said, here are my predictions for how the first 63 picks in the draft might play out, including landing spots for five quarterbacks -- and a trade that could make sense right at the top of the board! Let's get started.

ROUND 1

Projected trade: Colts move up for a QB