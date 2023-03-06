The 2023 NFL combine is complete, with the top 300 draft prospects going through on-field workouts, medical testing and in-person interviews with coaches and front-office executives for all 32 teams. We'll learn more about the behind-the-scenes stuff over the next few weeks ahead of April's draft, but what you all want to know is this: Which prospects helped their stock the most during the on-field portion of the combine?

That's where ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. comes in. We asked Kiper to pick the players who most helped their stock over the past few days, with an emphasis on those who starred and rose based on what we thought ahead of the event in Indianapolis. Some of it is because of their 40-yard dash time or another athletic test, but it also could be because of how they looked on the field vs. their peers.

Here are Kiper's picks, in no order:

coverage:

Recapping Days 1-4 of the combine

Kiper's latest Round 1 mock draft

Kiper's updated Big Board rankings

Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma