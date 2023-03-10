The 2023 NFL draft is just weeks away, and ESPN has every angle covered with mock drafts, prospect rankings, features and much more from analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller

The draft will take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, with the first round slated for April 27. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on April 28, and Rounds 4 through 7 are April 29. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App.

Here's every mock we've produced for the 2023 cycle ( ):

ESPN's 2023 NFL mock drafts

March 7: McShay's post-combine mock draft

Todd headed out of the combine workouts with two more trades, this time giving the Las Vegas Raiders one of the most intriguing prospects in the class.

Feb. 28: Kiper's mock draft 2.0

With combine workouts looming, we asked Mel to make predictions for every Round 1 pick, and he also added three trades, including how the Bears could move down twice.

Feb. 15: McShay's post-Super Bowl mock draft

In our first Round 1 projection with the complete Round 1 order, McShay projected a team to trade up and draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick.

Feb. 6: Miller's post-Senior Bowl mock draft

Miller made projections for Rounds 1 and 2 here, projecting a trade at No. 1. This mock included insight from seeing practices at the Senior Bowl up close.

Jan. 25: Kiper's mock draft 1.0

These predictions included the locked-in order for pick Nos. 1-27, with only three NFL playoff games left. Mel didn't include any trades.

Jan. 4: Reid revises his picks for Round 1

This prediction was right before the College Football Playoff national title game and before the final weekend of the NFL regular season.

Dec. 13, 2022: McShay's updated in-season mock draft

This late-season projection was before the Houston Texans won in Week 18, giving the Chicago Bears the top pick.

Nov. 25: Miller and Reid debate the top 10 picks

We asked Matt and Jordan to debate the projected top 10, then come to a consensus for each selection. The results were fascinating, with two quarterbacks at the top.

Aug. 25: Reid's preseason projections for all 31 first-round picks

This is the first mock draft with just 31 Round 1 picks, with the Miami Dolphins having to forfeit their own pick after violating league anti-tampering policies.

June 28: Miller's summer predictions for Round 1

This mock draft included before-the-season projections of the Round 1 order, with the New York Jets at No. 1.

May 5: McShay's way-too-early mock draft

After a grueling 2022 draft cycle, we asked Todd to immediately look ahead to next year's draft, with the order far from set.