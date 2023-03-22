Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud kicked off a string of pro day workouts for top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft on Wednesday. NFL team scouts and evaluators will enjoy a three-day stretch of pro days featuring Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis, while Florida's Anthony Richardson will follow next week. I'll have the chance to see all four live, and that started on Wednesday with Stroud in Columbus.

Stroud is currently my No. 2 quarterback and No. 3 overall prospect in the class. There's a good chance we see all four of these quarterbacks drafted in the top 10 picks, and Stroud is in the running to be the first one off the board at No. 1 overall. He was terrific on Wednesday, continuing his really strong pre-draft process.

I'm running to the airport to catch my flight to Tuscaloosa for Young's workout on Thursday, but I wanted to share my biggest takeaways from Stroud's pro day and what comes next for him. And check back this week for what we learned from the rest of the top QB workouts.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State