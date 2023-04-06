If you're an NFL team looking to add playmakers to your offense, there will be plenty of options in the 2023 draft. The running back, wide receiver and tight end positions are all pretty deep, and there are some special prospects atop each position group.

But where could some of these players fit best in the NFL? I picked out ideal landing spots for 15 of the best offensive skill prospects, factoring in skill sets, scheme, team needs and value in this draft. All of these players are likely to come off the board somewhere in the first three rounds. Which teams make the most sense for Bijan Robinson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers, Michael Mayer and other potential future stars?

Jump to: RB | WR | TE