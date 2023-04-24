Thursday night is going to be fun. I've been talking with execs, scouts, coaches and other evaluators around the league to get the latest surrounding how each team might use their 2023 NFL draft picks and which top prospects are on the rise. My biggest takeaway: We're in for some surprises.

Of course, we won't know for sure how the board will fall until the first-round picks start coming in, and you can always expect some smoke screens at this stage, but the buzz points to some unexpected targets in the top 10 and some potential shuffling up and down the board. Which teams are in on quarterbacks, and which passers are high on their boards? Who could be looking to jump up for a certain player or slide down for more draft capital? Which prospects could go higher than expected, and which selections might throw chaos into Round 1?

Here's what I'm hearing from my discussions, beginning with the direction that the wind is currently blowing for teams with top-10 picks. I also shared intel on teams that could shake things up outside the top 10, names I heard a lot in conversations with decision-makers and some risers to know.

Teams in the top 10