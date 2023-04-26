At this stage of the NFL draft cycle, speculation becomes a sport unto itself. The start of the 2023 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET, Thursday on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) will bring some answers to questions about what teams really thought about the players the NFL world had been analyzing and hyper-analyzing. The name announced by commissioner Roger Goodell at the top of Round 1 on Thursday night is only the beginning,

Until then, all we can focus on is what we're hearing, and we've assembled a consortium of well-informed reporters and analysts covering the NFL (Jeremy Fowler, Dan Graziano), the NFL draft (Matt Miller, Jordan Reid) and college football (Adam Rittenberg) to try to separate what's real from what isn't in these final hours.

What's the latest on top quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson? Which teams could trade out of -- and into -- the top 10 picks? And which veteran players could get traded over the next week? Fowler, Graziano, Miller, Reid and Rittenberg tell you what they've heard.

Jump to a topic:

Top 10 dominoes | Bijan Robinson

Jalen Carter | Teams that could trade back

Veteran trade targets | Down WR year

Wilson vs. Anderson | First O-line picked?

Surprises in Round 1? | Emptying notebook