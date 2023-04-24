        <
          2023 NFL full draft order: AFC, NFC team picks for all rounds

          Where could C.J. Stroud go in the NFL draft?

          Rob Ninkovich, Jeff Darlington and Tedy Bruschi break down C.J. Stroud's draft projections and the ramifications moving forward. (1:59)

          4:15 PM ET
          ESPN staff

          The 2023 NFL draft will take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. The first round will start Thursday, April 27. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place April 28 and Rounds 4 through 7 will be April 29. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.

          What follows is the full order for all seven rounds. This year's Round 1 will have 31 picks as the Dolphins were stripped of their selection for tampering violations.

          The draft will start with the Carolina Panthers at No. 1 overall after they made a big trade up with the Chicago Bears. The draft will conclude with the Houston Texans at No. 259 nearly 48 hours later. The Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are in line to have two first-round selections.

          * Compensatory selection; ** special compensatory selection

          Round 1

          1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
          2. Houston Texans
          3. Arizona Cardinals
          4. Indianapolis Colts
          5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
          6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
          7. Las Vegas Raiders
          8. Atlanta Falcons
          9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
          10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
          11. Tennessee Titans
          12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
          13. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y Jets)
          14. New England Patriots
          15. New York Jets (from Green Bay)
          16. Washington Commanders
          17. Pittsburgh Steelers
          18. Detroit Lions
          19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          20. Seattle Seahawks
          21. Los Angeles Chargers
          22. Baltimore Ravens
          23. Minnesota Vikings
          24. Jacksonville Jaguars
          25. New York Giants
          26. Dallas Cowboys
          27. Buffalo Bills
          28. Cincinnati Bengals
          29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
          30. Philadelphia Eagles
          31. Kansas City Chiefs

          Round 2

          32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)
          33. Houston Texans
          34. Arizona Cardinals
          35. Indianapolis Colts
          36. Los Angeles Rams
          37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
          38. Las Vegas Raiders
          39. Carolina Panthers
          40. New Orleans Saints
          41. Tennessee Titans
          42. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets)
          43. New York Jets
          44. Atlanta Falcons
          45. Green Bay Packers
          46. New England Patriots
          47. Washington Commanders
          48. Detroit Lions
          49. Pittsburgh Steelers
          50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          51. Miami Dolphins
          52. Seattle Seahawks
          53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)
          54. Los Angeles Chargers
          55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
          56. Jacksonville Jaguars
          57. New York Giants
          58. Dallas Cowboys
          59. Buffalo Bills
          60. Cincinnati Bengals
          61. Chicago Bears (from Carolina through San Francisco)
          62. Philadelphia Eagles
          63. Kansas City Chiefs

          Round 3

          64. Chicago Bears
          65. Houston Texans
          66. Arizona Cardinals
          67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)
          68. Denver Broncos
          69. Los Angeles Rams
          70. Las Vegas Raiders
          71. New Orleans Saints
          72. Tennessee Titans
          73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
          74. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets)
          75. Atlanta Falcons
          76. New England (from Carolina)
          77. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami through New England)
          78. Green Bay Packers
          79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
          80. Pittsburgh Steelers
          81. Detroit Lions
          82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          83. Seattle Seahawks
          84. Miami Dolphins
          85. Los Angeles Chargers
          86. Baltimore Ravens
          87. Minnesota Vikings
          88. Jacksonville Jaguars
          89. New York Giants
          90. Dallas Cowboys
          91. Buffalo Bills
          92. Cincinnati Bengals
          93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
          94. Philadelphia Eagles
          95. Kansas City Chiefs
          96. Arizona Cardinals*
          97. Washington Commanders*
          98. Cleveland Browns**
          99. San Francisco 49ers**
          100. Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City through N.Y. Giants)**
          101. San Francisco 49ers**
          102. San Francisco 49ers**

          Round 4

          103. Chicago Bears
          104. Houston Texans
          105. Arizona Cardinals
          106. Indianapolis Colts
          107. New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams)
          108. Denver Broncos
          109. Las Vegas Raiders
          110. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee)
          111. Cleveland Browns
          112. New York Jets
          113. Atlanta Falcons
          114. Carolina Panthers
          115. New Orleans Saints
          116. Green Bay Packers
          117. New England Patriots
          118. Washington Commanders
          119. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
          120. Pittsburgh Steelers
          121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay)
          122. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)
          123. Seattle Seahawks
          124. Baltimore Ravens
          125. Los Angeles Chargers
          126. Cleveland (from Minnesota)
          127. Jacksonville Jaguars
          128. New York Giants
          129. Dallas Cowboys
          130. Buffalo Bills
          131. Cincinnati Bengals
          132. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
          133. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)
          134. Kansas City Chiefs
          135. New England Patriots*

          Round 5

          136. Chicago Bears
          137. Buffalo Bills (from Arizona)
          138. Indianapolis Colts
          139. Denver Broncos
          140. Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams)
          141. Las Vegas Raiders
          142. Cleveland Browns
          143. New York Jets
          144. Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta)
          145. Carolina Panthers
          146. New Orleans Saints
          147. Tennessee Titans
          148. Chicago Bears (from New England through Baltimore)
          149. Green Bay Packers
          150. Washington Commanders
          151. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)
          152. Detroit Lions
          153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          154. Seattle Seahawks
          155. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami)
          156. Los Angeles Chargers
          157. Baltimore Ravens
          158. Minnesota Vikings
          159. Detroit Lions (from Atlanta through Jacksonville)
          160. New York Giants
          161. Houston Texans (from Dallas)
          162. Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo)
          163. Cincinnati Bengals
          164. San Francisco 49ers
          165. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
          166. Kansas City Chiefs
          167. Los Angeles Rams*
          168. Arizona Cardinals*
          169. Dallas Cowboys*
          170. New York Jets* (from Green Bay)
          171. Los Angeles Rams*
          172. New York Giants*
          173. San Francisco 49ers *
          174. Las Vegas Raiders*
          175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
          176. Indianapolis Colts* (from Dallas)
          177. Los Angeles Rams*

          Round 6

          178. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago through Miami)
          179. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Houston)
          180. Arizona Cardinals
          181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis)
          182. Los Angeles Rams
          183. Detroit Lions (from Denver)
          184. New England Patriots (from Las Vegas)
          185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Jets)
          186. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta)
          187. New England Patriots (from Carolina)
          188. Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
          189. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee)
          190. Cleveland Browns
          191. Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay)
          192. New England Patriots
          193. Washington Commanders
          194. Detroit Lions
          195. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh)
          196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          197. Miami Dolphins
          198. Seattle Seahawks
          199. Baltimore Ravens
          200. Los Angeles Chargers
          201. Houston Texans (from Minnesota)
          202. Jacksonville Jaguars
          203. Houston Texans (from N.Y. Giants)
          204. Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas)
          205. Buffalo Bills
          206. Cincinnati Bengals
          207. Green Bay Packers (from San Francisco through Houston and N.Y. Jets)
          208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia)
          209. New York Giants (from Kansas City)
          210. New England Patriots*
          211. Minnesota Vikings*
          212. Dallas Cowboys*
          213. Arizona Cardinals*
          214. Las Vegas Raiders*
          215. Washington Commanders*
          216. San Francisco 49ers*
          217. Kansas City Chiefs*

          Round 7

          218. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago through Miami)
          219. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston through Minnesota)
          220. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona)
          221. Indianapolis Colts
          222. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)
          223. Los Angeles Rams
          224. Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas)
          225. Atlanta Falcons
          226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina)
          227. New Orleans Saints
          228. Tennessee Titans
          229. Cleveland Browns
          230. Houston Texans (from Tampa Bay through N.Y. Jets)
          231. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)
          232. Green Bay Packers
          233. Washington Commanders
          234. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
          235. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit through L.A. Rams)
          236. Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay)
          237. Seattle Seahawks
          238. Miami Dolphins
          239. Los Angeles Chargers
          240. New York Giants (from Baltimore)
          241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota through Denver)
          242. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville)
          243. New York Giants
          244. Dallas Cowboys
          245. New England Patriots (from Atlanta through Buffalo)
          246. Cincinnati Bengals
          247. San Francisco 49ers
          248. Philadelphia Eagles
          249. Kansas City Chiefs
          250. Kansas City Chiefs*
          251. Pittsburgh Steelers (Los Angeles Rams)*
          252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
          253. San Francisco 49ers*
          254. New York Giants*
          255. San Francisco 49ers*
          256. Green Bay Packers*
          257. New Orleans Saints*
          258. Chicago Bears*
          259. Houston Texans*