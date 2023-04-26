The many voices of ESPN share who they think the Carolina Panthers should select with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. (1:08)

The 2023 NFL draft begins Thursday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App). The Carolina Panthers traded up to get the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears, and all signs point to a quarterback at the top of the board.

Four quarterbacks are expected to go in the first round, including Will Levis (Kentucky), Anthony Richardson (Florida), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and Bryce Young (Alabama). Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, who tore his left ACL in late November, has also risen into Round 1 in some mock drafts.

We will be tracking all 259 picks for Rounds 1-7, and you also can check out all the best available draft prospects.

The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on Friday (7 p.m. ET) and concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday (noon ET).

Here is the first-round draft order and needs for all 32 teams from analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid.

Top needs: QB, WR, ILB

The Panthers are in prime position to select their franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall. And many believe that the decision will come down to C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and Bryce Young (Alabama). Check the box and start adding around him.

Top needs: QB, WR, DE

The Texans are expected to use the No. 2 overall pick to select a franchise quarterback. With another pick in the first round at No. 12, they should look to find him a pass-catcher, especially after the Texan's leading receiver, Brandin Cooks, was traded to the Cowboys. Getting the quarterback pick right and adding an early-impact player with the other first-rounder is most important to restore confidence in Houston.

Top needs: EDGE, DT, CB

A strong argument could be made that the Cardinals currently have the worst roster in the NFL. They lost key players in cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and defensive end Zach Allen, and they face an uphill battle in adding immediate-impact talent.

Top needs: QB, CB, IOL

General manager Chris Ballard enters what's potentially the most important draft of his tenure. The Colts could target their next franchise quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick or trade up one spot with the Cardinals to ensure their preferred selection.

Top needs: DE, WR, CB

The Seahawks made splashy additions on defense with defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, safety Julian Love and linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason. However, there's room for a marquee pass-rusher if the Seahawks like the value at No. 5 overall. That could be Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) or Jalen Carter (Georgia) in Seattle's versatile defensive front.

Top needs: DT, LB, DE

With two first-round selections, Detroit can make huge gains following a shocking jump during the 2022 season. Up first will be addressing the defensive line -- either at tackle with Jalen Carter (Georgia) if he's available or defensive end. Detroit ranked 30th in the NFL in opponent yards per attempt (5.2) and passing yards per game (245.8). The Lions got great production from linebackers James Houston, Malcolm Rodriguez and Alex Anzalone last year, and it's expected they'll take on larger roles in 2023, but don't be surprised if Detroit backstops those spots with depth.

Top needs: DT, CB, IOL

The Raiders might still be in the quarterback chase at No. 7 overall, but the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo eases the need to find one right away.

Top needs: DE, WR, QB

Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder is the team's answer for now, but a quarterback selection wouldn't shock anyone if Will Levis (Kentucky) or Anthony Richardson (Florida) fall to No. 8 overall. The Falcons finished 31st in the NFL in sacks last season, and they have done nothing throughout free agency to truly address the edge of the defense. With eight total selections, the pass rush should see an upgrade.

Top needs: OT, DT, EDGE

The Bears have added many key players this offseason to a roster that lacked high-end talent. Adding to the trenches continues to be critical, and general manager Ryan Poles could be aggressive there, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Last season, safety Jaquan Brisker was the team's leader in sacks (4.0). With the No. 9 overall pick, there will be plenty of options. Lukas Van Ness (Iowa) and Myles Murphy (Clemson) are plug-and-play options on the edge.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

Top needs: S, DT, RB

For the No. 10 overall selection, a true best player available approach should let Philadelphia add a premium player.

Top needs: IOL, WR, TE,

The Titans' biggest needs are along the offensive line and behind wide receiver Treylon Burks. Holding the No. 11 overall pick, Tennessee is in range to kick off the run on offensive tackles. Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) and Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State) are two players the team could target. The Titans released Taylor Lewan this offseason and are looking for the next star at tackle.

Top needs: QB, WR, DE

With 12 selections, general manager Nick Caserio can be aggressive in remaking the roster. Even after a defensive spending spree in free agency, he should look to add at defensive end, cornerback and linebacker fairly early in the draft.

Top needs: QB, OT, DT

Assuming the Jets fill their need at quarterback with the potential trade for Aaron Rodgers, their biggest holes remain along the offensive and defensive lines. They were decimated by injuries at offensive tackle a season ago, so finding a young option with the No. 13 pick is a high priority. Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. is an intriguing prospect who could solve many of their issues there.

Top needs: RT, CB, WR

Despite what the Patriots have done over the past 25 years, this is a franchise in transition. That means virtually every position is a possibility in Round 1. A true "best player available" approach is in play here, but restocking both sides of the line will be a big priority.

Top needs: TE, S, WR

With the Jordan Love era on the horizon now that Rodgers is traded, the Packers should continue to add playmakers to expedite his development. Christian Watson looked great in his rookie year, but Allen Lazard signed with the Jets, further weakening the receiver room.

Top needs: CB, IOL, OT

The Commanders' first selection comes right in the heart of the first round at No. 16 overall. Washington is expected to be in the running on cornerbacks and offensive tackles, and it could choose many different routes to address some of its biggest needs.

Top needs: RT, WR, ILB

The Steelers' first pick could go in many directions. Right tackle is a clear need, and Tennessee's Darnell Wright has good value at that spot. He's a fantastic run-blocker.

Top needs: DT, LB, DE

The 2023 draft is pivotal for Detroit with eight selections and a chance to take the NFC North. The Lions have made improvements defensively in free agency, signing Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley and Alex Anzalone, but there is still a lot of work ahead.

Top needs: OT, EDGE, QB

The Buccaneers have a major need at offensive tackle after the release of Donovan Smith, and the team could explore finding an answer in Round 1. Darnell Wright (Tennessee) and Anton Harrison (Oklahoma) are two good fits for Tampa Bay. And on the other side of the ball, Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame) and Derick Hall (Auburn) fit the type of defensive lineman Tampa Bay has drafted in the past.

Top needs: WR, DE, DT

The Chargers' roster is in good shape and has no pressing needs. Whoever is drafted in Round 1 won't be an impact player right away, but depth is needed across the board. Considering Keenan Allen will be 31 years old next season, it isn't out of the question that the team selects a wide receiver at No. 21 overall. The same goes for a third pass-rusher to develop behind 32-year-old outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

Top needs: WR, CB, EDGE

The Ravens once again find themselves in a familiar position: needing a wide receiver. After ranking last in the NFL in receiving yards by wide receivers (1,517), they are in a prime spot with the No. 22 overall pick to take one of the top wideouts on the board. Quentin Johnston (TCU) makes sense, as he projects well with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken's scheme. Pairing him with Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews could really advance the offense.

Top needs: CB, WR, DT

The reigning NFC North champions have a legitimate shot at repeating but must address their defense. Finding a starting cornerback remains a post-free-agency priority and should be a Round 1 target if Deonte Banks (Maryland) or Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State) are available at No. 23 overall. Minnesota added Byron Murphy Jr. but lost Patrick Peterson at corner.

Top needs: DE, DT, CB

The Jaguars were one of the best NFL stories of 2022, but their playoff run exposed some weaknesses up front on defense. Developing last year's first overall pick, Travon Walker, is key, but so is adding more talent alongside him. Jacksonville could take the best defensive lineman available at No. 24 overall, perhaps one of the Clemson duo of defensive end Myles Murphy or defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Top needs: CB, IOL, WR

The Giants have a large quantity of receivers since bringing back Darius Slayton and adding Parris Campbell, but they still lack a high-end option who could eventually turn into a WR1. Wide receiver remains arguably the Giants' top need, and they could have many options with the No. 25 overall pick. Keep an eye on Zay Flowers (Boston College) and Quentin Johnston (TCU), who are completely different types of targets.

Top needs: TE, RB, WR

Dallas filled many of its needs by trading for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore and retaining linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and offensive tackle Tyron Smith. But it lost running back Ezekiel Elliott and tight end Dalton Schultz, so watch those positions. Even after adding Cooks, a young receiver can't be overlooked, too, if a player Dallas likes alongside CeeDee Lamb slips to No. 26 overall. The first order of business should be loading up the targets around quarterback Dak Prescott.

Top needs: ILB, WR, CB

The Bills lost key defender Tremaine Edmunds in free agency and haven't replaced him in free agency, which could open the door for a first-round linebacker pick. Trenton Simpson (Clemson) could be in play.

Top needs: CB, S, TE

We saw in last season's playoffs how opponents can pick apart this secondary when the front four can't get to the quarterback. The pass defense allowed 7.2 yards per attempt over the Bengals' three postseason contests, ranking 10th among playoff teams. Mike Hilton is solid at cornerback, but the outside coverage spots could use upgrades. The same could be said at free safety, where Nick Scott is replacing Jessie Bates III. With an offense built for shootouts, the secondary has to be a continual focus of team building.

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

Top needs: DE, DT, WR

The defensive line is an area to improve on, too, with Marcus Davenport leaving in free agency without a replacement on the roster. After adding defensive tackles through free agency, that's more of a depth need but still something to address. And tight end and cornerback might be Day 3 fits.

Top needs: S, DT, RB

The losses of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps need to be addressed, so expect safety to be an early focus. This draft isn't loaded at the position, but there are NFL starters available. The Eagles draft ahead very well but could also look to fill in the gap at defensive tackle left by Javon Hargrave departing in free agency, even with Jordan Davis waiting in the wings. Early-round depth picks who can develop into starters at defensive end, running back and right tackle are important in this draft class.

Top needs: WR, DT, DE

The Chiefs won a Super Bowl without a 1,000-yard wide receiver, but that's not a strategy worth trying again. General manager Brett Veach has to add a pass-catcher at some point early in the draft, especially because JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman signed elsewhere. And considering 34-year-old Travis Kelce's importance in this offense, it would be smart to invest an early selection in finding his eventual replacement at tight end -- even if that means in the first round.