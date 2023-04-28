2023 NFL draft: Pros and cons for every first-round pick

As Bryce Young declares for the NFL draft, take a look at some of his highlight plays from his collegiate career at Alabama. (1:40)

The 2023 NFL draft began Thursday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App), with the Carolina Panthers selecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick.

We will be tracking all 259 picks for Rounds 1-7, and you also can check out all the best available draft prospects.

The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on Friday (7 p.m. ET) and concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday (noon ET).

Here is the first-round draft order and needs for all 32 teams from analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama | Highlights

Why they picked him: He's a difference-maker, something the Panthers haven't had at quarterback since midway through the 2018 season when Cam Newton began having injury issues. Young's ability to process, as Alabama coach Nick Saban said, is "off the charts.'' That should enable Young to be ready to start Day 1. His mobility and ability to make plays when protection breaks down is second to none. Young ranked first the past two seasons in passing yards (2,132), touchdowns (24) and completions of 20-plus yards (34) when under pressure. He had the highest Total QBR rating outside the pocket (95.7) in 2022 among the 98 FBS quarterbacks who attempted at least 250 passes. Young displays leadership on and off the field, something the Panthers want in the face of the franchise and coach Frank Reich ranks high on traits he seeks in a quarterback.

Biggest question: His size, at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds. There really isn't a history of successful NFL quarterbacks under 6-foot outside of Russell Wilson (5-11) and Kyler Murray (5-10). But it's not so much the height that is a concern. It's the durability. The Panthers already have a plan in place to put weight on Young and bulk him up. "Nutritionally, we can do some things to educate him, get him in the weight room,'' said Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, who was in Seattle when Wilson was drafted in 2012. But what lessens the concern here is Young's unique ability to avoid the big hits in the way running back Barry Sanders (5-8, 200) did during his Hall of Fame career. These are reasons size didn't outweigh the positives Young brings. -- David Newton

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State | Highlights

Why they picked him: The hope is Stroud can be the driving force to get the Texans back to respectability and stabilize the quarterback position. Last season, the Texans' QB room had a QBR of 26, last in the NFL and the second most interceptions with 19. In two seasons as starter at Ohio State, Stroud threw for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021 and '22.

Biggest question: How good can Stroud be without top-tier playmakers to start his career? During his Ohio State career, he was loaded with elite receiving talents led by the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson and the Saints' Chris Olave. Wilson and Olave both were 1,000-yard receivers as rookies. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama | Highlights

Why they picked him: The Texans' defense ranked 27th in points allowed (24.7) and 30th in total defense (379.5 yards per game) in 2022. It was one of the worst run defenses ever, as it also allowed the sixth-most rushing yards for a single season (2,894 yards). The Texans needed defensive help, and Anderson is viewed as one of the better players in this draft. During his three-year career at Alabama, he finished with 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks and 204 tackles.

Biggest question: Will Anderson played outside linebacker in college in a 3-4 defense. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans runs a 4-3, so instead of mainly standing up at the line of scrimmage as he did in college, Anderson will have to play with his hand in the dirt most of the time. But that shouldn't be too much of an issue. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida | Highlights

Why they picked him: The Colts have been laser focused on the quarterbacks in this draft from the start. They had to solve this lingering problem that has existed since Andrew Luck's sudden retirement in 2019. The Colts struck out with potential solutions in veterans Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan. Richardson represents the biggest draft investment at the position since Luck was drafted in 2012. Schematically, Richardson is a good fit for first-year Colts coach Shane Steichen, who helped maximize a mobile quarterback in Jalen Hurts the past two seasons as Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator.

Biggest question: How quickly can Richardson develop? Having started 13 games at Florida, Richardson is considered a raw prospect who will need to show more consistency on routine throws. His 53.8% completion rate last season raises lots of questions, but Colts GM Chris Ballard said Thursday the team can develop him in this area. As for whether Richardson will play as a rookie, Ballard was noncommittal. But he didn't rule out a big or small role for the 20-year-old prospect. -- Stephen Holder

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois | Highlights

Why they picked him: The Seahawks had to bolster a defense that's been their Achilles' heel for several seasons, but this pick defied most projections because Seattle's much bigger need is up front and not in the secondary. Witherspoon was the Seahawks' guy despite their other defensive holes and despite his smaller frame, at 5-foot-11 1/2, 181 pounds and arms that don't quite meet their usual standard of 32 inches. Witherspoon, a physical player who's widely regarded as the top corner in this draft, makes a good secondary even better. With Tariq Woolen coming off a Pro Bowl rookie season, Seattle now has the makings of an elite CB tandem.

Biggest question: Should the Seahawks have taken Jalen Carter or Tyree Wilson to address their biggest need on defense. Passing on Carter -- arguably the most talented defender in the draft -- is a clear indication they weren't comfortable with his off-the-field issues. They might have passed on Wilson because of questions about how well he'd fit into their scheme. Either way, they badly need to add more impact players along their defensive line, and at least one at outside linebacker. But they have another first-rounder (20) as well as two second-rounders. -- Brady Henderson

6. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit via L.A. Rams)

Paris Johnson Jr., T, Ohio State | Highlights

Why they picked him: Johnson is the kind of offensive lineman the Cardinals not only need but can play immediately. He played left tackle last season but was a guard prior to that at Ohio State. With the Cardinals' offensive line full of holes, Johnson Jr. will be able to fill one and could end up being the left tackle of the future for Arizona.

Biggest question: Where will he play? Johnson is versatile, so how Arizona utilizes him will be among the most-watched storylines of the offseason. Is he a Day 1 left tackle who will replace D.J. Humphries? Is he a guard? Only time will tell. -- Josh Weinfuss

Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech | Highlights

Why they picked him: Simply put, he was the best player available on the Raiders' board. Sure, cornerback may be a bigger need, per se, but if Wilson is able to effect opposing quarterbacks, as he is projected to do, the pass rush will also help the corners in coverage. General manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels said ahead of the draft they would not be afraid to make a strength even stronger. And while the defense has holes -- it was the No. 28-ranked total D in the NFL -- the pass rush of Maxx Crosby was a strength, and Wilson can learn at the knee of veteran edge rusher Chandler Jones.

Biggest question: While Wilson is coming off consecutive seven-sack seasons, the 6-foot-6, 271 pound edge rusher is also coming off a fractured right foot. So will there be lingering issues? He did not work out at the combine or Texas Tech's Pro Day. The Raiders don't see it as a long-term problem, obviously, and here we are. -- Paul Gutierrez

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas | Highlights

Why they picked him: The Falcons have always said they would go best player available -- and with who was left on the board, Robinson was just that. The running back from Texas might be the best player in the draft, period. It's an unconventional pick, but the Falcons don't believe in convention after taking tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in 2021. Now, Atlanta has elite players on offense on rookie contracts.

Biggest question: There aren't many questions. Robinson is a clear high-level prospect and one of the safest players in the draft. How he'll be used is perhaps the biggest wonder -- he has clear pass-catching ability, so he could end up being the eventual replacement for Cordarrelle Patterson and a great one-two punch with Tyler Allgeier. -- Michael Rothstein

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia | Highlights

Why they picked him: Carter, arguably the top prospect in the draft, slipped due to off-field concerns. A disruptive force in the middle, he garnered All-American honors in 2022 with three sacks and seven tackles for loss. With Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham on the back end of their careers, Carter ensures the Eagles defensive front will remain strong.

Biggest question: In March, Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. He was nine pounds heavier at his pro day than he was at the NFL combine about two weeks prior and couldn't finish his position drills. With two of his former Georgia teammates -- Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean -- on the roster, and with the Eagles' strong veteran leadership in the locker room, the belief is that Carter is entering right atmosphere to be successful. -- Tim McManus

10. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia via New Orleans)

Darnell Wright, T, Tennessee | Highlights

Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern | Highlights

12. Detroit Lions (from Arizona via Houston through Cleveland)

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama | Highlights

Top needs: TE, S, WR

With the Jordan Love era on the horizon now that Rodgers is traded, the Packers should continue to add playmakers to expedite his development. Christian Watson looked great in his rookie year, but Allen Lazard signed with the Jets, further weakening the receiver room.

Top needs: RT, CB, WR

Despite what the Patriots have done over the past 25 years, this is a franchise in transition. That means virtually every position is a possibility in Round 1. A true "best player available" approach is in play here, but restocking both sides of the line will be a big priority.

Top needs: QB, OT, DT

The Jets filled their need at quarterback with the trade for Aaron Rodgers, their biggest holes remain along the offensive and defensive lines. They were decimated by injuries at offensive tackle a season ago, so finding a young option with the No. 13 pick is a high priority. Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. is an intriguing prospect who could solve many of their issues there.

Top needs: CB, IOL, OT

The Commanders' first selection comes right in the heart of the first round at No. 16 overall. Washington is expected to be in the running on cornerbacks and offensive tackles, and it could choose many different routes to address some of its biggest needs.

Top needs: RT, WR, ILB

The Steelers' first pick could go in many directions. Right tackle is a clear need, and Tennessee's Darnell Wright has good value at that spot. He's a fantastic run-blocker.

Top needs: DT, LB, DE

The 2023 draft is pivotal for Detroit with eight selections and a chance to take the NFC North. The Lions have made improvements defensively in free agency, signing Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley and Alex Anzalone, but there is still a lot of work ahead.

Top needs: OT, EDGE, QB

The Buccaneers have a major need at offensive tackle after the release of Donovan Smith, and the team could explore finding an answer in Round 1. Darnell Wright (Tennessee) and Anton Harrison (Oklahoma) are two good fits for Tampa Bay. And on the other side of the ball, Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame) and Derick Hall (Auburn) fit the type of defensive lineman Tampa Bay has drafted in the past.

Top needs: DE, WR, CB

The Seahawks made splashy additions on defense with defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, safety Julian Love and linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason. However, there's room for a marquee pass-rusher if the Seahawks like the value at No. 5 overall. That could be Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) or Jalen Carter (Georgia) in Seattle's versatile defensive front.

Top needs: WR, DE, DT

The Chargers' roster is in good shape and has no pressing needs. Whoever is drafted in Round 1 won't be an impact player right away, but depth is needed across the board. Considering Keenan Allen will be 31 years old next season, it isn't out of the question that the team selects a wide receiver at No. 21 overall. The same goes for a third pass-rusher to develop behind 32-year-old outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

Top needs: WR, CB, EDGE

The Ravens once again find themselves in a familiar position: needing a wide receiver. After ranking last in the NFL in receiving yards by wide receivers (1,517), they are in a prime spot with the No. 22 overall pick to take one of the top wideouts on the board. Quentin Johnston (TCU) makes sense, as he projects well with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken's scheme. Pairing him with Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews could really advance the offense.

Top needs: CB, WR, DT

The reigning NFC North champions have a legitimate shot at repeating but must address their defense. Finding a starting cornerback remains a post-free-agency priority and should be a Round 1 target if Deonte Banks (Maryland) or Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State) are available at No. 23 overall. Minnesota added Byron Murphy Jr. but lost Patrick Peterson at corner.

Top needs: DE, DT, CB

The Jaguars were one of the best NFL stories of 2022, but their playoff run exposed some weaknesses up front on defense. Developing last year's first overall pick, Travon Walker, is key, but so is adding more talent alongside him. Jacksonville could take the best defensive lineman available at No. 24 overall, perhaps one of the Clemson duo of defensive end Myles Murphy or defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Top needs: CB, IOL, WR

The Giants have a large quantity of receivers since bringing back Darius Slayton and adding Parris Campbell, but they still lack a high-end option who could eventually turn into a WR1. Wide receiver remains arguably the Giants' top need, and they could have many options with the No. 25 overall pick. Keep an eye on Zay Flowers (Boston College) and Quentin Johnston (TCU), who are completely different types of targets.

Top needs: TE, RB, WR

Dallas filled many of its needs by trading for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore and retaining linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and offensive tackle Tyron Smith. But it lost running back Ezekiel Elliott and tight end Dalton Schultz, so watch those positions. Even after adding Cooks, a young receiver can't be overlooked, too, if a player Dallas likes alongside CeeDee Lamb slips to No. 26 overall. The first order of business should be loading up the targets around quarterback Dak Prescott.

Top needs: ILB, WR, CB

The Bills lost key defender Tremaine Edmunds in free agency and haven't replaced him in free agency, which could open the door for a first-round linebacker pick. Trenton Simpson (Clemson) could be in play.

Top needs: CB, S, TE

We saw in last season's playoffs how opponents can pick apart this secondary when the front four can't get to the quarterback. The pass defense allowed 7.2 yards per attempt over the Bengals' three postseason contests, ranking 10th among playoff teams. Mike Hilton is solid at cornerback, but the outside coverage spots could use upgrades. The same could be said at free safety, where Nick Scott is replacing Jessie Bates III. With an offense built for shootouts, the secondary has to be a continual focus of team building.

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

Top needs: DE, DT, WR

The defensive line is an area to improve on, too, with Marcus Davenport leaving in free agency without a replacement on the roster. After adding defensive tackles through free agency, that's more of a depth need but still something to address. And tight end and cornerback might be Day 3 fits.

Top needs: S, DT, RB

The losses of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps need to be addressed, so expect safety to be an early focus. This draft isn't loaded at the position, but there are NFL starters available. The Eagles draft ahead very well but could also look to fill in the gap at defensive tackle left by Javon Hargrave departing in free agency, even with Jordan Davis waiting in the wings. Early-round depth picks who can develop into starters at defensive end, running back and right tackle are important in this draft class.

Top needs: WR, DT, DE

The Chiefs won a Super Bowl without a 1,000-yard wide receiver, but that's not a strategy worth trying again. General manager Brett Veach has to add a pass-catcher at some point early in the draft, especially because JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman signed elsewhere. And considering 34-year-old Travis Kelce's importance in this offense, it would be smart to invest an early selection in finding his eventual replacement at tight end -- even if that means in the first round.