Who are the best players in the 2024 NFL draft class? The debates will rage for months, and they've already begun in NFL scouting circles. A lot will change before names are called next April, but a handful of prospects are getting early buzz. So after reviewing the tape and talking to scouts, I wanted to try to pick out the top player at every position at this point in the process. Call these my early favorites as I dig into tape from last season, with the expectation that things likely will change based on how the 2023 season plays out.

Is it Caleb Williams or Drake Maye at QB1? Kool-Aid McKinstry or Kalen King at cornerback? I looked at every position's head-to-head battle for the top spot and picked the current leader as we gear up for the college football season. (Names are listed alphabetically at each position.)

Jump to position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | IOL

EDGE | DT | LB | CB | S

Quarterback