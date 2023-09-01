The 2024 NFL draft is still roughly 10 months away, but our analysts are already starting to stack their boards. How do the top players at every position rank against each other?

We pulled together top-five rankings at every single position from three NFL draft analysts -- Mel Kiper Jr., Jordan Reid and Matt Miller. How do their evaluations differ, and which players are the unanimous No. 1s at their positions? How do the analysts view Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and the rest of the quarterback class? How does the wide receiver class fill out, and which schools dominate the front seven positions? Who are the top cornerbacks, and which rushers lead our analysts' running back rankings?

Get a side-by-side look at all three experts' positional breakdowns. Plus, we took each analyst's overall rankings, averaged them out and came up with a consensus top-10 ranking for the 2024 class. Who makes it onto the list?

Note: We will periodically update these rankings throughout the season and right up until draft night in April.

Jump to:

QB | RB | FB | WR | TE

OT | G | C | DE | OLB

DT | ILB | CB | S | K | P | LS

Top 10 consensus rankings