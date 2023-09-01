College football is back, and the 2023 NFL season is right around the corner. That means it's time to start digging in on the 2024 draft class, which will feature multiple talented quarterbacks, instant-impact receivers and offensive linemen along with game-breaking defensive standouts. We're still nearly eight months out from the 2024 NFL draft, and a lot will change over the course of this season and the pre-draft process, but we're already evaluating this excellent prospect group.

We asked NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller and Jordan Reid to answer 22 questions and make early predictions for what might happen next April. They predict everything from the number of first-round quarterbacks, to the school with the most drafted players, to sneaky sleepers who will rise over the next few months, to combine standouts. We also asked Kiper, Miller and Reid to project the College Football Playoff, Heisman Trophy winner and how the top five draft picks will play out.

Over the course of the season, we will keep you up to speed with the latest rankings, mock drafts and other analysis, but let's get things rolling here with super early predictions on 22 topics, including top prospects and teams of interest.

Jump to:

No. 1 pick | First-round QBs | Deepest position

Stacked rosters | Sleeper prospects | Workout stars

CFP picks | Heisman picks | Mini mocks

Who will be the No. 1 overall pick in 2024?