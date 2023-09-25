Week 4 of the 2023 college football season will be remembered for Oregon's blowout win over Colorado and Ohio State's touchdown run to beat Notre Dame in the final seconds, but we saw top draft prospects stand out in multiple games during Saturday's action. So what did we learn about the class, and which players have earned more draft attention after the first month of the season?

NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Steve Muench answered big draft-related questions coming out of the weekend's slate, including what pops out as the biggest surprises of the season. Miller picked out prospects rising up his draft board, and Reid identified players currently flying under the radar who could get a draft stock boost with more high-level play. Muench broke down a key highlight that is making him go back to the tape for more evaluation, and Kiper turned the page to Week 5 with three things to watch for next weekend. Finally, our analysts emptied their notebooks with everything they saw and heard over this past weekend.

Biggest early-season surprise

Risers | Under the radar | Back to the tape

Week 5 lookahead | Latest draft buzz, notes

Besides Shedeur Sanders' rise, what is the biggest draft-related surprise of the first month?