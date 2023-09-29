We're inching toward the 2024 NFL draft, and after three quarterbacks were drafted in the first four picks in 2023, we could again see a bunch of talented signal-callers go early in April. A lot of the build-up for the 2024 QB class has centered around Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, but this group runs deep.

"The top two are obviously playing well," an NFC team's assistant general manager texted me last weekend. "The second and third tiers of this group have been pretty good so far, too, though."

We watched a record 12 quarterbacks get drafted in the first five rounds this year, breaking the previous mark (11) set in 1995. But it shouldn't come as a surprise if that record is already challenged in 2024. Some scouts believe as many as 20 passers could be drafted in April. The Pac-12, in particular, is loaded with draft talent at the position -- and we get to see two from that conference face off this weekend, with USC's Williams vs. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in Boulder.

So, how do the best quarterbacks stack up? I ranked every passer with a draftable evaluation in my first edition of the 2024 QB Hot Board, an in-depth list that provides a look at the top signal-callers. Right now, that includes 14 guys. We'll hit brief breakdowns of strengths and weaknesses, along with their current draft stock. A lot can still change, but here's how top draft-eligible options rank right now. (We will update this multiple times in the lead-up to the draft, so keep checking back for the latest ranking.)

1. Caleb Williams, USC

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 215 pounds

Class: Junior | Projected range: Round 1