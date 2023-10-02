Week 5 of the 2023 college football season saw an incredible Caleb Williams-Shedeur Sanders duel in Colorado, an Ole Miss upset of LSU and a third straight Kentucky win over Florida. How did the top draft prospects look during Saturday's action?

NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Steve Muench answered big draft-related questions coming out of the weekend's slate, including how the running back class is shaping up. Miller picked out prospects rising up his draft board, and Reid identified players currently flying under the radar who could get a draft stock boost with more high-level play. Muench broke down a key highlight that is making him go back to the tape for more evaluation, and Kiper turned the page to Week 6 with three things to watch for next weekend. Finally, our analysts emptied their notebooks with everything they saw and heard over this past weekend.

Who is your RB1 right now -- and is he a serious first-round candidate?