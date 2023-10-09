Week 6 of the 2023 college football season started with a bang, as Oklahoma upset Texas in the Red River Rivalry early Saturday afternoon. But we also saw Louisville knock off Notre Dame, UCLA take down Washington State, LSU outscore Mizzou in an offense-packed matchup and ... a wild late-game turn of events in Georgia Tech-Miami, with the Yellow Jackets scoring a winning touchdown on a Hail Mary after a Hurricanes fumble.

But how did the top draft prospects look during Saturday's action?

NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Steve Muench answered big draft-related questions coming out of the weekend's slate, including which prospects have made the biggest moves up draft boards this season, and which ones need a big second half. Miller picked out prospects rising after Saturday's action, and Reid identified players currently flying under the radar who could get a draft stock boost with more high-level play. Muench broke down a key highlight that is making him go back to the tape for more evaluation, and Kiper turned the page to Week 7 with three things to watch for next weekend. Finally, our analysts emptied their notebooks with everything they saw and heard over this past weekend.

Jump to:

Season risers | Who to watch in second half

Risers | Under the radar | Back to the tape

Week 7 lookahead | Latest draft buzz, notes

Who's the biggest riser on your board since preseason not named Shedeur Sanders?