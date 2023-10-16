Open Extended Reactions

Week 7 of the 2023 college football season was highlighted by an exciting Oregon-Washington matchup, with the Huskies outlasting the Ducks in a 36-33 win. But we also saw Notre Dame beat USC, Pitt upset Louisville, Oregon State knock off UCLA, Arizona blow out Washington State and North Carolina hold off Miami. So how did the top draft prospects look during Saturday's action?

NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Steve Muench answered big draft-related questions coming out of the weekend's slate, including early-season comps and growing concerns. Miller picked out prospects rising after Saturday's action, and Reid identified players currently flying under the radar who could get a draft stock boost with more high-level play. Muench broke down a key highlight that is making him go back to the tape for more evaluation, and Kiper turned the page to Week 8 with three things to watch for next weekend. Finally, our analysts emptied their notebooks with everything they saw and heard over this past weekend.

What is your favorite early comp for a first-round prospect in this class?