Week 10 of the 2023 college football season will be remembered for Clemson's upset of Notre Dame, Oklahoma State beating in-state rival Oklahoma, Texas taking down Kansas State in overtime, Arizona shocking UCLA and Washington pulling off a big win against USC. But how did the top draft prospects look during Saturday's action?

NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Steve Muench answered big draft-related questions coming out of the weekend's slate. Which NFL teams will be most intriguing next April? Who could be targeting a quarterback? And which prospect-to-team fits make the most sense?

Miller also picked out prospects rising after Saturday's action, and Reid identified players currently flying under the radar who could get a draft stock boost with more high-level play. Muench broke down a key highlight that is making him go back to the tape for more evaluation, and Kiper turned the page to Week 11 with a few things to watch for next weekend. Finally, our analysts emptied their notebooks with everything they saw and heard over this past weekend.

Jump to:

Intriguing teams | QB-needy | Team fits

Risers | Under the radar | Back to the tape

Week 11 lookahead | Latest draft buzz, notes

Which NFL team could have the most intriguing 2024 draft?