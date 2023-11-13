Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the 2023 college football season saw a pair of top-10 matchups, with Georgia blowing out Ole Miss and Michigan getting a statement win over Penn State. But UCF also upset Oklahoma State, Texas Tech surprised Kansas, Missouri took down Tennessee and North Carolina outlasted Duke in two overtimes. Through all of Saturday's action, how did the top draft prospects look?

NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller and Jordan Reid answered big draft-related questions coming out of the weekend's slate, including which prospects are higher or lower on their personal boards than consensus. Miller also picked out prospects rising after Saturday, Reid identified players currently flying under the radar who could get a draft stock boost with more high-level play, and Kiper turned the page to Week 12 with a few things to watch for next weekend. Finally, our analysts emptied their notebooks with everything they saw and heard over this past weekend.

Jump to:

Higher than consensus | Lower than consensus

Risers | Under the radar | Week 12 lookahead | Buzz

Which prospect are you higher on than the early consensus among draft analysts?