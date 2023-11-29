Open Extended Reactions

There's nothing quite like the NFL draft, as it's the one beacon of universal hope. Contenders can find missing players for continued success, while teams picking early can reshape their franchises with one great class. Just ask Houston Texans fans how they feel now with C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. and Tank Dell in the fold. And this 2024 class looks like it should have plenty of prospects who can make similar impacts.

The opportunity to take on an expanded draft role here at ESPN is exhilarating, and with the 2024 draft about five months away, the starting point for this journey is a look at my top five players at each position. How do the top players at quarterback, receiver, edge rusher and cornerback rank against one another? I stacked the best at 12 positions and then broke down why the No. 1-ranked player at each spot tops the list. I also explained the toughest player to stack at each position and pointed out some names who just missed the rankings. Let's dive in.

Jump to:

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | G | C

EDGE | DT | LB | CB | S

Quarterback