It's 2023 college football conference championship weekend, featuring 11 title games across the Power 5 and Group of 5 conferences (and one FCS matchup). There is a lot on the line, including College Football Playoff implications. But it's also a national stage for the best 2024 NFL draft prospects to stand out and make a statement against top competition.

We asked three of our NFL draft analysts -- Matt Miller, Steve Muench and Jordan Reid -- to take a closer look at the 11 matchups with an eye to the games' best pro prospects in the 2024 class. For each game, we picked out a key player to watch. That means a prospect who could have a big impact on the game and potentially raise his draft stock heading into bowl season. And for each Power 5 matchup, we also answered a big draft-centric question. Let's dig in.

Jump to:

Pac-12 | Big 12 | SEC | Big Ten | ACC

C-USA | MAC | Mountain West

AAC | SWAC | Sun Belt

POWER 5 MATCHUPS

Friday, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Which quarterback has a higher ceiling in the NFL, Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.?