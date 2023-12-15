Open Extended Reactions

We are officially entering college football's 2023 bowl season, and that means we're inching closer to the 2024 NFL draft. There are 42 bowl games on deck, followed by the pre-draft circuit of all-star games and the annual combine. A lot will change in this offense-heavy draft class, but where do things stand right now?

After months of film study and going on the road for games throughout the season, I ranked my top 50 prospects for the 2024 class. I also included in-depth scouting notes and interesting statistics on each player, as well as my top five positional rankings at the bottom. (Asterisks mark underclassmen.)

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 205 pounds

Harrison has rare body control, strong hands and great flexibility, putting him in line with the top receiver prospects we've seen this century. Despite inconsistent QB play at Ohio State in 2023, he still managed to be arguably the most dangerous playmaker in the country, compiling 67 catches for 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He's able to win in a variety of ways, showing the route-running skills of a smaller receiver. And Harrison is an instant-impact type of prospect with the potential to be a top-10 receiver in the NFL as early as his rookie season.

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 215

Williams hasn't wavered as my QB1 in this class. I see a lot of "wow" moments on tape, a product of his confidence in his arm and terrific playmaking ability. He's capable of dissecting defensive looks and delivering the ball quickly. But on the flip side, his all-or-nothing habits will need to be tempered, as he tends to want the highlight-worthy play rather than just taking what the defense gives him too often. Williams finished the season with a 72.9% completion percentage on throws from inside the pocket (fifth-best in the FBS), and his threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 2023.