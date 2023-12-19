Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL draft quarterback class could have the hopes, dreams and future plans of no less than 10 teams resting on it after this 2023 season. But how many starting-level quarterbacks will actually be available in April, and how good is this class overall?

We spoke to more than a dozen NFL scouts and execs over the past month to size this group up. It starts at the top: Is USC's Caleb Williams a lock to go No. 1 overall? And how far behind are North Carolina's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the bunch? Some teams will be more focused on the next tier. How many signal-callers overall will get picked in the draft, and which midround sleeper is a favorite among evaluators?

With the help of those pro scouts and GMs, we put this QB class in perspective and took stock of the best passers. Is this signal-caller class as good as we thought a few months ago?

How would you rate this QB class compared to those in recent years?

Before the 2023 college football season kicked off, the 2024 quarterback class was widely billed as special, thanks not only to rare top-tier talents but also what was perceived to be very good depth. That opinion has shifted some after four months of play.