How many first-round prospects are there in the 2024 NFL draft class?

You might be thinking the answer is 32, since there will be 32 selections in Round 1 come April 25 in Detroit. But we aren't talking about how many players will be drafted in Round 1, we're talking about how many carry a true Round 1 grade.

NFL teams don't typically deem many prospects in a given class as a Round 1-caliber talent, and it's never 32 of them. More realistically, around 15 per class earn a real first-round grade, though the number varies by team and scouting department. These sacred evaluations are reserved for prospects who would be a Day 1 selection regardless of year, and my own rule of thumb is deciding whether the player would have been one in each of the past five classes.

Confusing? Welcome to the world of scouting.

I tackled my list for the 2024 class with a strict grading scale after handing out 20 first-round scores in 2023, and I ended up with 14 names at this point in the process -- an offense-heavy group. I'll update this list periodically until draft time, so the number will change with bowl games, all-star events, the combine and further tape study. But for now, here are the players who deserve a first-round grade on my board. (Players' overall rankings are in parentheses after their names.)

Quarterback (3)