          2024 NFL draft questions on J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr.

          • Matt Miller, NFL draft analystJan 6, 2024, 07:00 AM ET
          The 2023 college football season is down to two teams and one game. And the two quarterbacks in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game will be talked about endlessly in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL draft. Washington's Michael Penix Jr. will face Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, and following standout performances by both passers in the semifinals, NFL scouts have been buzzing about their pro potential.

          How do McCarthy and Penix stack up? Where does Penix and his fantastic deep ball fit into the class? What about the all-around play of McCarthy? Are either of them -- or both -- potential first-rounders? We spoke with scouts and general managers to dig deeper on these two quarterbacks, including when they could get drafted, what they do best, where they still need work and how they best fit in the NFL game.

          J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

          Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 202 pounds
          2023 stats: 2,851 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

          Where do NFL scouts rank McCarthy, assuming he enters the draft?