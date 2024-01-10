Open Extended Reactions

Attention is starting to turn to the 2024 NFL draft, so let's project Round 1 with an updated mock draft. With the Michigan's dominant national title win Monday night, the 2023 college football season is over. Declaration day for underclassmen is Jan. 15, and prospects will begin to focus on pre-draft events, including all-star games, the combine and pro days.

The 2023 NFL regular season is also complete, which means the top portion of the draft order is set. The Bears have the No. 1 pick after the Panthers dealt the selection as part of a March 2023 trade and then went 2-15. We know the order for pick Nos. 1-18, but we used ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to project order for the 14 playoff teams' picks, which will become final over the next month. Two of those postseason teams traded their selections: Houston's slot will go to Arizona, and Cleveland's pick belongs to Houston.

Here are my first-round projections for April's exciting draft, including landing spots for four quarterbacks.