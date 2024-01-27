Open Extended Reactions

We're officially into the pre-NFL draft process for the 2024 class, with all-star events kicking off. I'm down in Texas at the East-West Shrine Bowl this weekend, and I'll be on a plane to Alabama for the Senior Bowl next week.

That's just the start, though. The combine is one month away, pro days will dominate March and teams will start having prospects for official visits as we get closer to the start of the draft on April 25. That gives a lot of time and opportunity for prospects to climb draft boards.

We see it every year -- a few prospects who build momentum throughout the months leading up to the draft, seemingly come out of nowhere and get drafted much higher than expected. Big performances at the Senior Bowl or Shrine Bowl can bump a guy up a round. Blazing 40-yard dash times or eye-popping testing numbers at the combine might put a player on the map. Even really good pro day showings or outstanding interviews can change the tide. And sometimes it's as simple as scouts getting to see more tape of the smaller-school guys without the in-season grind getting in the way.

Let's jump ahead of all of that and project which prospects could experience a major rise. Who is going to wow scouts, coaches and executives over the next few months? I predicted 12 players -- at least one from every position -- who could jump up draft boards by draft day.