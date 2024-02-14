Open Extended Reactions

Super Bowl LVIII is behind us, and to borrow a phrase from Bill Belichick, we're onto the offseason for all 32 NFL teams. If there's one thing that can offset the sadness of the 2023 season being over, it's a first-round mock draft for the 2024 NFL draft.

So here's my first set of predictions for Round 1, including landing spots for five quarterbacks. The draft order is now set, and while three picks have already been traded, I didn't project any additional ones just yet. Things will change over the next two months as we get closer to April 25, especially since prospects still have the combine, pro days and interviews. And let's remember that free agency hasn't taken place yet -- that will impact the draft quite a bit.

Let's forecast how Day 1 of the 2024 draft could play out. (And check out our SportsCenter Special discussing the pick projections on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.)

