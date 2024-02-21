Open Extended Reactions

For a second year in a row, the Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. It sets up one of the biggest decisions leaguewide this offseason: Should Chicago trade the pick and stick with quarterback Justin Fields, or trade Fields and draft USC's Caleb Williams (or another top QB prospect) to take over under center.

It's a tough call, especially considering what Chicago could land in a deal. Last spring, the Bears ultimately dealt the top selection to the Carolina Panthers, acquiring a plethora of draft picks and a true No. 1 receiver in DJ Moore. One of those picks was the Panthers' 2024 first-rounder, which ended up becoming this year's first overall selection after Carolina's 2-15 season. And while scouts loved Bryce Young -- who went No. 1 in 2023 -- Williams is getting "generational prospect" buzz, further complicating the decision. He could potentially change the Bears' trajectory. But Fields has also flashed, and considering the Bears went 7-10 last season, they could use more draft picks to keep building their roster.

The top selection has been dealt 13 times since 1967, and at least five teams currently slotted in the top half of Round 1 need a new signal-caller. Will a team fall in love with Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels and offer Chicago a package too good to turn down? Or will it be Fields on the move as an upside play, while the Bears change course on offense?

With the help of people in the NFL, draft analyst Field Yates came up with three hypothetical offers for the top pick and three hypothetical offers for Fields. Bears reporter Courtney Cronin then weighed in on each from Chicago's perspective and ultimately made the call on which scenario would make the most sense. What could the Bears really get in return for the No. 1 pick or Fields, and which avenue is the better path?

Jump to:

Working through the decision

Offers for No. 1 overall

Offers for Fields

What the Bears most likely do

Why the Bears have a huge decision ahead