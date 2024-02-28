Open Extended Reactions

Who's ready for a new 2024 NFL mock draft? With combine workouts beginning Thursday -- the defensive linemen and linebackers will kick things off -- this is one of the most important weeks on the draft calendar. This is where coaches and front office executives can really get to know players. The interviews that happen behind the scenes are just as important as the on-field testing you'll see on TV.

So what has changed since my Mock Draft 1.0? The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII to lock in the Round 1 order, but we still don't have a definitive answer on whether the Bears will keep the No. 1 pick. That looms large this week because Chicago dealt the top pick in early March a year ago and teams will want a chance to add quarterback Justin Fields -- if he's available. With free agency starting March 11 (when teams can begin negotiating with players), we'll also figure out over the next couple of weeks what positions teams really need in the draft.

So let's get into my new mock draft. Once again, I'm not projecting any trades. You can find my Big Board -- my personal overall and position rankings -- here. And check out the "SportsCenter Special: NFL Mock Draft 2.0" at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 and the ESPN App, where I'll be explaining each pick even further. Here we go:

