Open Extended Reactions

Top 2024 NFL draft prospects will begin their combine workouts on Thursday in Indianapolis, so we're setting up everything you need to know and what the next few days could mean for April's draft. We will see some of the class's best players do various drills and on-field testing, meet with teams for in-depth interviews and get pre-draft measurements until the combine ends Sunday.

Defensive linemen and linebackers are up first, set to participate in the 40-yard dash, vertical leap and broad jump, among other drills. Defensive backs and tight ends follow on Friday, quarterbacks, receivers and running backs will be on Saturday, and offensive linemen and special teams close things out on Sunday. Thursday's and Friday's workouts will be at 3 p.m. ET, while the weekend exercises will move up to 1 p.m. ET. And ESPN's "NFL Live" will be on site at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday (4 p.m. ET) and Friday (3 p.m. ET).

Who are the most intriguing prospects in Indy? Which quarterbacks have a chance to rise this week? And who are the candidates to run the fastest 40-yard dashes? We asked NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates to answer a few big questions -- and give some predictions -- to get you ready for the action.

Jump to:

Intriguing prospects | Top QBs to watch

40-yard dash burners | Testing standouts

Key measurements and medicals

Latest buzz | Combine week predictions

Which prospect is going to dominate his combine workout?