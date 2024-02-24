Where could Mel Kiper Jr. see Ja'Lynn Polk going in the draft? (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL combine starts on Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with more than 300 prospects in the 2024 NFL draft participating in front of coaches, scouts and front office executives. Each prospect will interview with teams, go through medical evaluations and participate in on-field workouts, among other activities.

The defensive linemen and linebackers kick off the week, with their on-field workouts beginning at 3 p.m. ET Thursday. Defensive backs and tight ends do their workouts at 3 p.m. ET Friday, followed by the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. The offensive linemen finish up things with their workout at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about the 2024 NFL combine:

What is the NFL combine, and who is invited?

The combine is the best chance for some of the top college football players in the country to show off their skills to NFL general managers, coaches and scouts.

Participation is by invitation only. All 32 teams provide input on draft-eligible prospects, and the player selection committee then reviews and votes on each eligible athlete. The goal is to invite every player who will be selected in the NFL draft, according to the NFL combine rulebook.

On Feb. 13, the NFL released its entire list of 321 invitees. During the combine, players participate in various evaluations, including drills like the 40-yard dash and vertical jump, along with interviews with coaches.

Fans who would like to attend the combine can register here.

Who are the top prospects to know?

There's a lot of buzz about quarterbacks in this class. Caleb Williams (USC), Jayden Daniels (LSU) and Drake Maye (UNC) are all projected to be selected in the top five. Standout receivers include Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Rome Odunze (Washington) and Malik Nabers (LSU) along with tight end Brock Bowers (Georgia).

Nate Wiggins (Clemson), Jared Verse (Florida State), Dallas Turner (Alabama) and Byron Murphy II (Texas) are some of the top defenders in the 2024 class. Looking to find out who the top prospects are by position? Check out our draft experts' position rankings here.

NFL on ESPN+ Relive the NFL's greatest games, original series and more. Watch on ESPN+

How can I follow the NFL combine on ESPN?

ESPN has a variety of shows and content dedicated to the NFL scouting combine. Here's a list of programs you can watch starting Thursday to stay up to date on participants, teams and mock drafts.

All times are in Eastern, airing on ESPN unless otherwise noted.

Thursday

SportsCenter: 7 a.m.

Get Up: 8 a.m.

First Take: 10 a.m.

SportsCenter: noon

NFL Live on-site from Lucas Oil Stadium: 4 p.m.

SportsCenter: 6 p.m.

SportsCenter: 11 p.m.

Friday

SportsCenter: 7 a.m.

Get Up: 8 a.m.

First Take: 10 a.m.

SportsCenter: noon

NFL Live on-site from Lucas Oil Stadium: 3 p.m.

SportsCenter 6 p.m.

SportsCenter 11 p.m.

Saturday

SportsCenter 7 a.m.

SportsCenter 12 a.m.

Sunday

SportsCenter 7 a.m.

SportsCenter 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

SportsCenter 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

Here is the complete 2024 NFL combine schedule.

When is the 2024 NFL draft?

The draft begins on April 25 in Detroit, the home of the Lions. It will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. The draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on April 26 and Rounds 4 through 7 on April 27. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN app.

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick (that they could trade). The final 1-32 order in the first round can be viewed here.

Check out Mel Kiper's big board with his top players at every position and his first mock draft. Field Yates also ranked his top 25 players and debuted his mock draft of the first round. For more coverage, Matt Miller mocked the first two rounds and Jordan Reid put together his 50-player ranking.

In addition to the NFL combine and draft, these are other key dates during the 2024 NFL offseason.