Win Probability 82.3%

WSH
CLE
CLE 82.3%

WSH

7

CLE

17

2nd & 5 at CLE 33

(:10) PENALTY on CLV-D.Hilliard, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at WAS 33 - No Play.

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • WSH175
    • 250CLE

  • Turnovers

    • WSH3
    • 1CLE

  • Possession

    WSHCLE
    15:4214:13

  • 1st Downs

    • WSH6
    • 13CLE

Game Information

FirstEnergy Stadium
  • Cleveland, OH 44114
  • 78°
  • Line: CLE -1.5
  • Over/Under: 36
Capacity: 67,431

HALFTIME

WSH CLE 50 20 20 WSH CLE 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 5 at CLE 33
WIN %: 82.3
(:10) PENALTY on CLV-D.Hilliard, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at WAS 33 - No Play.

Dontrell HilliardCLE, RB, #25

9CAR
19YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryPrevious Drives

1234T
Redskins707
Browns71017
first QuarterWSHCLE
TD
15:00
Rashard Higgins Pass From Baker Mayfield for 24 Yrds Greg Joseph Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 89 yards, 2:13
07
TD
7:29
Robert Davis Pass From Case Keenum for 46 Yrds Dustin Hopkins Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 84 yards, 1:40
77
second QuarterWSHCLE
TD
10:53
Mack Wilson 40 Yrd Interception Return, A.Seibert extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-B.Colquitt.
2 plays, 9 yards, 0:47
714
FG
5:03
Greg Joseph Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 39 yards, 3:51
717
Data is currently unavailable.