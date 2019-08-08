Win Probability 82.3%
|WSH
|CLE
CLE 82.3%
WSH
7
CLE
17
2nd & 5 at CLE 33
(:10) PENALTY on CLV-D.Hilliard, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at WAS 33 - No Play.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- WSH175
- 250CLE
Turnovers
- WSH3
- 1CLE
Possession15:4214:13WSHCLE
1st Downs
- WSH6
- 13CLE
HALFTIME
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Redskins
|7
|0
|7
|Browns
|7
|10
|17
|first Quarter
|WSH
|CLE
TD
15:00
Rashard Higgins Pass From Baker Mayfield for 24 Yrds Greg Joseph Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 89 yards, 2:13
|0
|7
TD
7:29
Robert Davis Pass From Case Keenum for 46 Yrds Dustin Hopkins Made Ex. Pt
5 plays, 84 yards, 1:40
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|WSH
|CLE
TD
10:53
Mack Wilson 40 Yrd Interception Return, A.Seibert extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-B.Colquitt.
2 plays, 9 yards, 0:47
|7
|14
FG
5:03
Greg Joseph Made 43 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 39 yards, 3:51
|7
|17
2019 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
2019 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
